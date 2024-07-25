Kathua terror attack breakthrough: Two Jaish operatives arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested two terror operatives of Jaish-e-Mohammad, who had provided food and hotspot connection to the terrorists responsible for the July 8 ambush on an army convoy in Kathua’s Badnota village. The ambush had left five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), dead and five others injured. The two terror operatives in police custody at Malhar in Kathua district on Thursday. The duo provided food and hotspot connection to the terrorists responsible for the July 8 ambush on an army convoy in Kathua’s Badnota village. They also helped the terrorists escape after the attack. (HT Photo)

“We have arrested two overground workers (OGWs) of the JeM. They have confessed that they provided food and hotspot connection to the terrorists who attacked army trucks at Badnota on July 8,” a police officer said.

He said more arrests were likely in the case. The duo had provided strategic and logistical support to the terrorists, he added.

They have been identified as Layaqat Ali of ward number 7, Kalna Dhanu Parole in Billawar tehsil, and Mool Raj of Bowli Mohalla in Malhar tehsil of Kathua district.

The officer said that the two terrorists associates also delivered messages from one group of two terrorists to another group of an equal number of terrorists in the jungles of Machhedi. “After the attack on July 8, the two had helped the terrorists with an escape route,” the officer said.

“Both individuals deliberately chose not to disclose vital information to the police, thereby obstructing efforts to prevent terrorist actions,” the official statement by the police said. “More than100 individuals have been questioned in connection with July 8 terror attack case, while preventive measures have been taken against more than 40 individuals to mitigate further risk and disrupt any potential support system for terrorist activities,” it read.

An was registered at the Malhar police station.

“The arrest of the two OGWs is a testament to our resolve. We urge the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities to their nearest police station or dial 100 or 9858034100,” the police statement said.

Intel agencies suspect that Jammu region has a presence of 50 to 60 hardcore foreign terrorists, including former Pakistan army regulars from the Special Service Group, in the hill districts of Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur.

The army has deployed more than 4,000 soldiers, including 500 elite para commandos and those trained in mountain warfare to eliminate these terrorists.