KDA backs Kargil-Leh padyatra demanding Ladakh statehood

To press for the constitutional and democratic rights and statehood for the people of Ladakh, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Tuesday announced full support for the Kargil-Leh padyatra.

The padyatra will culminate in Leh on September 24 with a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the four youths who lost their lives during protests in Leh on September 24, 2025. (HT Photo for representation)

The padyatra, scheduled from September 10 to 24, will be led by social activist Sandeep Pandey and KDA leader Sajjad Kargili.

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The announcement was made after a meeting of the KDA held in Kargil, attended by co-chairmen Asgar Ali Karbalai and Sajjad Kargili, along with members of the KDA body and other stakeholders. Ladakh MP Mohammad Haneefa Jan also attended the meeting.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Karbalai said the padyatra is being organised by the Socialist Party and various social, civil and political organisations to extend solidarity and support for Ladakh’s demands for statehood, sixth schedule status and justice for the September 24 victims.

“The KDA will continue its peaceful and democratic struggle for the constitutional, democratic and legitimate rights of the people of Ladakh. Until the UT administration and the government of India recognise and address the legitimate demands of the people of Kargil and Leh, the peaceful struggle will continue,” Karbalai said.

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{{^usCountry}} He informed that the padyatra will begin from Kargil on September 10 and proceed up to Haniskot. From Haniskot to Leh, it will be coordinated by the Leh Apex Body (LAB). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He informed that the padyatra will begin from Kargil on September 10 and proceed up to Haniskot. From Haniskot to Leh, it will be coordinated by the Leh Apex Body (LAB). {{/usCountry}}

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The padyatra will culminate in Leh on September 24 with a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the four youths who lost their lives during protests in Leh on September 24, 2025, when hundreds were also injured and detained.