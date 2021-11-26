Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kejriwal to support teachers sitting on dharna In Punjab
Kejriwal to support teachers sitting on dharna In Punjab

Kejriwal is visiting the state in support of the teachers sitting on dharna in Mohali and on the overhead water tank, according to a party release
Published on Nov 26, 2021 01:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will come to Punjab on Saturday in support of the protesting teachers in the state.

Kejriwal is visiting the state in support of the teachers sitting on dharna in Mohali and on the overhead water tank, according to a party release.

During his recent two-day visit to the state, Kejriwal had appealed to chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to immediately accede to the demands of qualified unemployed teachers so that they can call off their strike and go back to their homes happily and teach the students in government schools who are longing for teachers.

Kejriwal also warned that if the Channi government did not address the issue of the struggling teachers immediately, he (Kejriwal) himself would be compelled to join the dharna of these unemployed teachers.

