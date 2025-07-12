Key bills to revive bullock cart race, setting up of 2 pvt varsities passed

Chandigarh: The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Thursday passed several important Bills, including one that will lead to the setting up of two new private universities, besides clearing amendments related to labour welfare, commercial establishments and animal rights. The amendments to the state’s animal welfare law paves the way for the return of the traditional bullock cart race at the Kila Raipur Rural Olympics. The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Thursday passed several important Bills, including one that will lead to the setting up of two new private universities, besides clearing amendments related to labour welfare, commercial establishments and animal rights. The amendments to the state’s animal welfare law paves the way for the return of the traditional bullock cart race at the Kila Raipur Rural Olympics.

The assembly passed the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Bill that not only introduces stricter penalties for animal cruelty but also allows the resumption of traditional sports involving animals, subject to regulation. The amendment enables the revival of the bullock cart race during the annual Kila Raipur Rural Olympics, a celebrated sporting festival in Punjab that showcases rural strength and heritage.

The bullock cart race had been discontinued following a Supreme Court ban amid animal welfare concerns. The amended law brings clarity by allowing such cultural sports under a regulated framework that ensures animal safety and ethical treatment, drawing parallels from similar permissions granted for traditional sports like Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann defended the move to revive the traditional bullock cart race, saying those who participate in such races treat their bullocks like family, nourishing them “like their own sons”, drawing a parallel with Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu, Mann argued that these cultural sports are rooted in tradition and deserve recognition. “We have added strict conditions in the Bill — no cruelty or force will be allowed on animals during the races,” Mann said.

He recited couplets of Punjabi poet Sant Ram Udasi to underscore the cultural significance of the move, saying the Bill is aimed at promoting the rural ethos of Punjab. “This legislation isn’t just for Kila Raipur, it will open the doors for such traditional races across the state,” Mann said.

The House also approved the Rayat Bahra Professional University Bill and the CGC University Bill, allowing the establishment of the two new private universities. Rayat Bahra Professional University will come up in Hoshiarpur, and CGC University will be set up in Mohali. The Bills, introduced by state higher education minister Harjot Singh Bains, were earlier cleared by the cabinet. These institutions will promote private participation in higher education and focus on technical and professional courses under a regulated framework, ensuring compliance with University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

Speaking on the issue, Sultanpur Lodhi Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh said instead of promoting the private sector, government-run universities should be opened. He demanded a university to be set up at Jabbowal village, where a structure has already been built by the higher education department, in his constituency.

Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond introduced the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Punjab Labour Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which were unanimously passed by the members of the Vidhan Sabha. Sond said these Bills will promote ease of doing business and reduce compliance burden on small enterprises.

All establishments employing up to 20 workers will be exempted from all the provisions of the Act. However all such establishments will have to give information to the inspector within six months of coming into force of the act or start of business. To improve the overall earning of the employees. The overtime in a quarter is being increased from 50 hours to 144 hours. Accordingly the spread over the period of work in a day has been increased from 10 hours to 12 hours which includes an interval for rest. However, overtime at double the rate will have to be paid for hours beyond 9 hours a day and 48 hours a week.

All bills were passed with a majority voice vote with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan presiding over the session.