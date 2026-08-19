Khair wood seized, factory sealed in Hoshiarpur

The Hoshiarpur forest division sealed a ‘kattha’ (catechu) manufacturing factory in Satiana village on Tanda road after it came across a huge quantity of khair wood, suspected to have been obtained from illegal felling of trees, in the ecologically sensitive Shiwalik region, officials said.

Khair wood pile seized by the Forest department in Hoshiarpur’s kattha manufacturing factory. (Harpreet Kaur/HT Photo)

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‘Kattha’ is used in paan and mouth ointments, while its byproduct ‘cutch’ is used for tanning leather. Hoshiarpur divisional forest officer (DFO) Dharamveer Dairu said the illegal felling of khair trees was detected in Satiana and Bichhoi last week. “When the forest staff examined the CCTV footage and tracked the movement of a suspected vehicle, the trail led them to M/s Amyara Herbs Pvt Ltd, a ‘kattha’ manufacturing factory situated in Satiana village under Hariana range,” he said.

A team led by deputy DFO Vyanktesh, accompanied by policemen, raided the factory at night and seized a huge quantity of khair wood, estimated to be worth crores of rupees, from the premises, Dairu said.

He said the factory owner failed to produce any permit, transit pass, purchase record or any other document, so the factory premises and the khair wood were seized.

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{{^usCountry}} According to him, the department is also investigating whether the khair wood was brought from the adjoining forest divisions or transported from neighbouring Himachal Pradesh. “Documents, CCTV footage, vehicle movements and transportation routes are being examined to establish the supply chain. The exact quantity and value of the recovered material will be determined after a detailed assessment,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to him, the department is also investigating whether the khair wood was brought from the adjoining forest divisions or transported from neighbouring Himachal Pradesh. “Documents, CCTV footage, vehicle movements and transportation routes are being examined to establish the supply chain. The exact quantity and value of the recovered material will be determined after a detailed assessment,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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“Through further investigation, we expect to identify the source of the timber and trace all intermediaries involved in its felling, transportation, storage and processing. The possibility of material being transported from adjoining divisions or Himachal Pradesh is also being investigated. Strict legal action will be taken against every person found involved,” the DFO added.