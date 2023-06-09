The Khanna police arrested seven persons for suspected drug peddling in three separate cases and recovered a total of 626 gm heroin, 2 kg opium and ₹40,000 drug money from their possession. Khanna police arrest seven with 626 gm heroin, 2 kg opium

In the first case, the Doraha Police arrested Jagbir Singh alias Jagga of Jalandhar and Jaswinder Singh alias Jassa of Sidhwan Bet of Ludhiana and recovered 600 gm heroin from their possession.

The duo used to smuggle the contraband in luxury cars to avoid police checking.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP Khanna) Amneet Kondal said that the police arrested the accused when they were heading towards Ludhiana from Khanna side in an SUV and were stopped for checking. When frisked, the police recovered 600 gm heroin and ₹40,000 as drug money from their possession. The police also seized the vehicle.

A case has been registered under sections 21, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act against the accused. Jagbir is already facing trial in three cases, while Jaswinder has two FIRs against him.

In the second case, the Doraha Police arrested four persons, including Satnam Singh alias Bohra, Lovepreet Singh alias Lovely, Charanpreet Singh alias Cheena, Satwinder Singh alias Satta, all four from Rampur village.

The police arrested the accused near Rampur village during special checking and recovered 26 gm heroin from their possession. A case under sections 21, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused. Satnam is already facing trial in three cases.

In the third case, a team of Payal police station and CIA staff arrested Rambalak Rai of Ghudani Kalan near Jalla village after the team recovered 2 kg opium from his possession. A case under sections 18, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him.