Kharar student freed from clutches of honey-trap gang in 48 hours
Three gang members, including a woman, arrested; had demanded ₹50 lakh as ransom from victim’s parents after kidnapping him from Kharar, where they held him captive at a flat
A 20-year-old youth who was kidnapped from Kharar on Wednesday after being honey trapped was rescued from a flat in the town’s Ranjit Nagar in less than 48 hours.
Three members of the honey trap gang, including a woman, who had demanded ₹50 lakh as ransom, were arrested from the flat, said police.
Anti-gangster task force (AGTF) and Ropar Range DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said police teams safely rescued the victim, identified as Hitesh Bhumla, who was held captive in sedated condition at a rented accommodation in Ranjit Nagar.
Hailing from Ludhiana, Bhumla is a student of bachelor of engineering at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, and lives in a hostel on the university campus. His father is a manager at a private firm in Ludhiana.
“After receiving the ransom call, Bhumla’s parents had alerted the police on Wednesday. Acting promptly, police registered a case under Sections 364-A (kidnapping for ransom, etc) and 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kharar Sadar police station, and an intelligence-led operation was immediately initiated,” Bhullar said.
He said a team led by DSP Gursher Singh, CIA in-charge inspector Shiv Kumar, along with teams of CIA, Kurukshetra, traced the victim to the Kharar flat in less than 48 hours and rescued him in the wee hours of Friday. “Police teams from Ambala, Haridwar and Ghaziabad were also active in identifying and nabbing the accused,” he added.
Those arrested were identified as Ajay Kadian, 25, of Jattal village, Panipat, Haryana; Ajay, 22, of Aabood village, Sirsa, Haryana; and Rakhi of Baroli village, Sonepat, Haryana.
Police also recovered a Honda City, five mobile phones and a .32-bore pistol, along with nine bullets, from their possession.
Lured victim through fake social media profiles
Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said investigation revealed that accused Rakhi made fake profiles on Instagram and Facebook to befriend the youth and lure him into meeting her. “When he arrived to meet her in Kharar on Wednesday, she, along with her accomplices, kidnapped him and made a ransom call to his parents for his release,” he said.
The SSP said the gang would hunt for rich college students on social media and target them for quick money.
Chandigarh Police bust ‘nude video’ extortion ring, three held
The operation cell of Chandigarh Police has unearthed an inter-state extortion racket being run by three men from Rajasthan. Those arrested were identified as Mubin, 39, Rashid, 19, and Ajrudin, 24. Police said Mubin was a Class-12 dropout and ran a mobile shop in Kaithwara, Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Rashid is studying at an ITI and also repairs mobile phones at Mubin's shop, while Ajrudin is a Class 8 dropout.
Rain brings mercury down in Chandigarh, more on the way
After cloudy skies for most part of the day, variable amounts of rain was recorded in various parts of the city on Friday. The rain brought the maximum temperature down from 34.5C on Thursday to 33.5C on Friday, but it was still 0.3 degree above normal. Chances of light to moderate rain will continue over the weekend, according to the India Meteorological Department.
44-year-old biker killed in Chandimandir hit-and-run
A 44-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run mishap after a speeding car hit The victim, a resident of Panchkula's bike in Chandimandir on Thursday night, Rakesh Kumar. The victim, Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Panchkula, worked as a stenographer at the Industrial Training Institute, Sector 14, Panchkula. The victim was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6 where he was declared brought dead.
Rajnath Singh to inaugurate BJP office in Panchkula
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will be in Panchkula on Saturday afternoon to inaugurate BJP's new state-level office Panch Kamal in Sector 3. He will be accompanied by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP's national general secretary Vinod Tawde and party's Haryana president Om Prakash Dhankar. The new office comprises offices of the state president, general secretaries and an auditorium.
Mohali | 37-year-old man gets 20-year jail for raping minor
A local court has sentenced a 37-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl in July 2020. The court of additional district and sessions judge Ranjan Kumar Khullar held the accused, a resident of Phase 6, Kedar Singh, guilty under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
