Kin of Ambala man killed in crash get 51-lakh relief

The family of an Ambala man, who died in an accident in December 2018, has been awarded ₹51.17 lakh as compensation by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh.

The petition was filed by Ritu Sandhu, 22, widow of Satinder Kalar; her two-year-old son, Pariyan; parents of the deceased, Satbir Singh and Saroj Bala; and grandmother Mahinder Kaur, all residents of Chotti Khori village, Ambala.

They stated that on December 18, 2018, Satinder’s motorcycle was hit by a speeding car near Pathreri village in Ambala.

Satinder, 26, suffered serious injuries in the mishap and died at GMCH, Sector 32, on December 22.

Alleging that the accident took place due to the negligent driving of car driver Rajeev Sharma of Sector 7, Panchkula, the family moved court.

Sharma claimed that no accident took place with Satinder’s motorcycle and his car was damaged due to collision with stray cattle.

The car’s insurer, New India Assurance Company Limited, stated that the driver did not have a valid driving licence and that the claimant had filed a false claim petition.

Disposing of the case, the tribunal awarded compensation of ₹51.17 lakh to the petitioners with 6% interest per annum from the date of filing of petition.

While the wife will get 40%, the other three members will get 20% each from the compensation.