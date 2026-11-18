The crime branch on Tuesday filed a chargesheet before the court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Kishtwar, against Shamsher Singh of Tatta Pani in Paddar area, who is accused of securing a government job using forged documents. Accordingly, the Crime Branch (EOW) Jammu filed a chargesheet against the accused before the CJM, Kishtwar, for judicial determination in accordance with law.

The accused had secured a government job in the forest department by fraudulently submitting a forged school leaving certificate, an official spokesperson said.

The case originated from a complaint forwarded by the forest department, alleging that the accused had used conflicting date-of-birth records to obtain government employment.

Acting upon the complaint, Crime Branch Jammu registered an FIR under sections 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the RPC and initiated an investigation.

The investigation, conducted by Inspector Sameer Ahmed, found, on the basis of documentary and oral evidence, that the accused had dishonestly used a forged school leaving certificate to secure his job in the forest department. He had illegally drawn an amount of ₹7.65 lakh as salary, causing wrongful loss to the government exchequer, the spokesperson said.

Accordingly, the Crime Branch (EOW) Jammu filed a chargesheet against the accused before the CJM, Kishtwar, for judicial determination in accordance with law.