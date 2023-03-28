Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kotkapura firing: Suspended IG Umranagal, ex-SSP submit bail bonds in Faridkot court

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Mar 28, 2023

Suspended inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranagal and former senior superintendent of police Charanjit Singh on Tuesday submitted bail bonds of ₹5 lakh each that were accepted by the Faridkot court in the 2015 Kotkapura firing case.

The bail bonds were accepted by the court of judicial magistrate Ajaypal Singh. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )
The bail bonds were accepted by the court of judicial magistrate Ajaypal Singh. The court supplied certified copies of the chargesheet filed by the ADGP LK Yadav-led special investigation team (SIT) to the accused.

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini, Umranangal and Sharma in the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case. Earlier, their anticipatory bails were denied by the Faridkot court, following which they did not appear before the court at Faridkot on March 23.

On February 24, the SIT filed a chargesheet in a Faridkot court, naming former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, and five police officers, former DGP Saini, Umranangal, former deputy inspector general of police Amar Singh Chahal, former SSP Sukhminder Singh Mann and former SSP Sharma in an FIR registered in 2018 in connection with Kotkapura firing case.

Earlier, the Badal’s and former SSP Mann had submitted bail bonds on March 23. As per sources, Saini will appear in court to submit bail bonds on Monday.

Meanwhile, the hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of former DIG Chahal was adjourned to Wednesday by the Faridkot court.

