Ladakh chief secy pushes for data-driven EV transition

Chief secretary of Union territory of Ladakh, Ashish Kundra, on Saturday, chaired a meeting to review the electric vehicle (EV) adoption framework in Ladakh, with a focus on expanding charging infrastructure, strengthening incentives for EV adoption and promoting sustainable mobility suited to the UT’s geographical and climatic conditions. The meeting discussed the development of a robust charging network across Leh, Kargil and other district headquarters, as well as at major tourist destinations and along key travel routes. (HT Photo for representation)

During the meeting, secretary, transport department, Arava Gopi Krishnan, presented an overview of the existing EV framework, highlighting its key provisions, incentives for EV adoption, charging infrastructure requirements and measures to accelerate the transition towards electric mobility.

The discussion also covered the potential utilisation of pollution cess as a source for an EV transition fund and the integration of charging facilities at fuel outlets and other suitable locations.

Kundra examined the various aspects of EV adoption in detail and stressed the need for a data-driven approach. He called for a comprehensive assessment of the existing vehicle fleet, annual vehicle registrations, prices of electric and conventional vehicles, operating costs and availability of after-sales services.

He emphasised that reliable data on private vehicles, commercial taxis and government fleets would be essential for developing practical incentives and a phased transition strategy.

The meeting discussed the development of a robust charging network across Leh, Kargil and other district headquarters, as well as at major tourist destinations and along key travel routes.

He stressed that charging infrastructure must account for Ladakh’s cold climate, long-distance travel requirements and remote locations. The availability of electricity, charging tariffs, existing charging points and the scope for solar-powered charging facilities were also examined.