Ladakh Scouts celebrates diamond jubilee

The Ladakh Scouts Regiment, which guards the region from two hostile neighbours, commemorated its diamond jubilee on Thursday and paid homage to bravehearts of the nation, said officials. The regiment held diamond jubilee celebrations from May 31 to June 1 and commemorated the occasion with a series of events, heartfelt tributes to its heroes. (HT Photo)

Jammu based defence spokesperson, Lt Col Devender Anand, said, “Ladakh Scouts has played a major role in all conflicts and wars fought after independence. Despite being the youngest infantry regiment of the Indian army, it is one of the most decorated regiments being awarded with an Ashok Chakra, 10 Maha Vir Chakras, two Kirti Chakras, 26 Veer Chakras, six Shaurya Chakras and 79 Sena Medals”.

“These awards are an indelible testament to the bravery and valour of this regiment. Being permanently deployed in extremely high-altitude areas, the regiment has time and again proven its dedication to the nation and steadfast resolve,” he added.

The Lt Col pointed out that in the past year, all units and the regimental centre have been awarded with either the COAS unit citation or the GOC-in-C appreciation, which is a remarkable achievement, unprecedented in the Indian Army.

The celebrations were attended by the regiment’s senior serving officers, including Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, general officer commanding in chief of the northern command. He is also the colonel of the regiment of Ladakh Scouts.