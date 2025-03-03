Langate AIP MLA protests civilian killings, wants statehood restored in J&K

Langate Awami Itehad Party (AIP) legislator Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad held a protest in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly premises to demand the restoration of statehood and justice for the families of two persons killed in Kathua and Sopore recently. Langate Awami Itehad Party (AIP) legislator Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad held a protest in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly premises to demand the restoration of statehood and justice for the families of two persons killed in Kathua and Sopore recently. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Amid rain, Ahmad sat in the assembly premises in Jammu carrying a banner and demanding a judicial probe into the two civilian deaths.

He attempted to enter the Central Hall and display the banner during lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha’s address on the opening day of the budget session but was prevented from doing so. “I raised the demand for justice for the families of Waseem Mir and Makhan Din. The police and government are still silent on the matter. Nothing has been done. Even legislators are silent. That is why I raised the issue. We want justice for them,” Ahmed told reporters outside the assembly.

He emphasised the need for judicial probes into these incidents. “We urge the lieutenant governor to order judicial probes. We will also raise this issue in the assembly,” he said.

Mir was shot dead by security forces in Sopore in Baramulla district after allegedly speeding away from a checkpoint on January 5.

Din, who was allegedly tortured in police custody, consumed poison and committed suicide in Kathua on February 4.

Ahmed also demanded the release of political prisoners, cessation of employee terminations, and cessation of the use of the Public Safety Act (PSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). “We demand the release of political prisoners and an end to the use of PSA and UAPA,” he added.

As he continued raising slogans, assembly marshals intervened and escorted him out of the House.

Outside the assembly, he said he would not be silenced. “The AIP will continue to fight for justice, for our rights and for the political and economic well-being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that the party’s fight is for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, for their dignity, rights and justice. “The government must acknowledge the sentiments of the people and take immediate steps to address these serious concerns. The AIP will not back down from raising its voice, no matter the circumstances,” he said.