Leadership | The uniform is a national trust

Standing before the graduating cadets of the National Defence Academy’s 150th Course at Khadakwasla was both an honour and a privilege. It was not merely a convocation ceremony. It was a moment of reflection on leadership, service, responsibility, and the trust that a nation places in those who wear a uniform. An NDA convocation ceremony is a moment of reflection on leadership, service, responsibility and the trust that a nation places in those who are in uniform. (HT file)

A convocation marks the completion of one journey and the beginning of another. For the young men and women graduating from the NDA, it signifies their transition from students to leaders entrusted with the security and future of India.

During my nearly four decades in the Indian Police Service, I learned a profound lesson. Citizens do not merely see an individual in uniform. They see the state. They see authority, protection, justice, and hope. The uniform, therefore, is not a symbol of privilege. It is a symbol of responsibility.

The trust attached to a uniform is neither automatic nor permanent. It must be earned every day through integrity, competence, discipline, and service. The moment that trust is compromised, the credibility of the institution suffers. The moment it is upheld, public confidence grows stronger.

Today’s graduating cadets are entering a world vastly different from the one previous generations encountered. Security challenges are no longer confined to physical borders. Threats emerge through cyberspace, misinformation, technological disruption, and complex geopolitical realities. In such an environment, physical courage alone is not enough. Nations require leaders who combine knowledge with wisdom, technology with ethics, and authority with accountability.

This is where the National Defence Academy plays a transformative role. It does not merely train officers. It shapes scholar-warriors. It develops young leaders who can think strategically, adapt rapidly, and act decisively in the service of the nation.

Leadership, however, is not defined by rank or position. Leadership is revealed through conduct.

People may listen to what leaders say, but they always watch what leaders do. Subordinates observe how their leaders respond under pressure, how they treat others, and whether they uphold values when circumstances become difficult.

True leadership means accepting responsibility rather than finding excuses. It means remaining fair when it is easier to be biased. It means placing duty before personal interest and public good above personal gain.

India’s military history offers enduring examples of such leadership. Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw demonstrated professional courage and strategic wisdom during the 1971 War. His insistence on preparedness before action became a defining lesson in military leadership. Likewise, Field Marshal KM Cariappa left behind a timeless principle: “The nation first, the men you command next, yourself last.” These values remain as relevant today as ever.

As I looked at the graduating cadets, I was equally mindful of the families seated among us. Behind every officer stands a family that has nurtured, supported and sacrificed. Parents, teachers, mentors and loved ones contribute silently to the making of every leader. Their trust in the institution and their willingness to place their children in the service of the nation deserve our deepest respect and gratitude.

One particularly memorable aspect of the convocation was the light-and-sound presentation that preceded the ceremony. It vividly brought alive the history, heritage, sacrifices, achievements and glory of the National Defence Academy. Cadets and their families were able to experience together the story of an institution that has shaped generations of military leaders. It was educational, inspiring, and emotionally unifying.

As I watched the presentation, I was reminded of the power of institutional memory in shaping leadership. Such initiatives connect young officers to a larger national purpose and reinforce the values they are expected to uphold throughout their careers. They create pride, belonging, and a deeper understanding of the legacy one inherits.

It also highlighted a need that deserves serious consideration. The National Police Academy too should have a professionally designed light-and-sound show that narrates the history, evolution, sacrifices, achievements and constitutional role of Indian policing. Future police leaders should be introduced to the inspiring journey of policing in India in a manner that strengthens identity, commitment and public-service values. Such a presentation would not merely showcase history; it would build character, institutional pride, and a stronger sense of mission among young officers entering the service.

As India moves towards Viksit Bharat 2047, investments in infrastructure and technology must be accompanied by investments in institutional culture and leadership development. Institutions become stronger when they preserve and communicate their values to every new generation. A light-and-sound show at the National Police Academy would be a meaningful step in that direction, just as it is at the National Defence Academy.

The officers graduating today will lead India through a defining period of its history. They inherit immense responsibilities, but they also inherit extraordinary opportunities. The future of our nation will depend not merely on resources or technology but on the character of those entrusted to lead.

My message to them is simple: wear your uniform with humility, honour and accountability. Let your conduct strengthen public trust. Let your decisions reflect courage and fairness. Let your service place the nation above self.

For the uniform is not merely a badge of authority. It is a national trust.

kiranbediofficial@gmail.com