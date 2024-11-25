Legal action to be taken against contractors/ private firms failing to meet standards: Haryana chief secy

Haryana chief secretary Vivek Joshi on Sunday called upon senior officials of the Gurugram administration to ensure rapid resolution of public grievances with the help of modern technologies and expert services. Haryana chief secretary Vivek Joshi (HT File)

Addressing a review meeting with Gurugram district administration officials, the chief secretary said that legal action should be taken against contractors or private firms failing to meet departmental standards.

He said that no citizen should face issues related to basic amenities such as electricity, water and roads and that the problems of the people must be addressed promptly.

The chief secretary highlighted the need to integrate advanced technologies into waste management and urban services. Joshi underscored the importance of collaboration among departments to ensure adequate public facilities for Gurugram’s residents, an official spokesperson said.

Gurugram division commissioner RC Bidhan urged the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and municipal corporation (MC), Gurugram, to devise long-term plans in view of the city’s growing population. Projects on stormwater drainage, road maintenance, and sanitation were reviewed in depth during the three-hour meeting.