LeT guide trained by Pak army arrested along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri
Tabarak Hussain, 32, a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, was arrested for the second time in six years while trying to infiltrate into the Indian side of the LoC
A highly trained Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) guide, who also worked for Pakistan Army’s intelligence unit, was arrested after being shot at by the Indian Army near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said.
Tabarak Hussain, 32, a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was arrested for the second time in six years while trying to infiltrate into the Indian side of the border, they said.
Previously, he and his younger brother Haron Ali had undergone 26 months of imprisonment before being repatriated via the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar.
This time, he was apparently planning a ‘fidayeen’ (suicide) attack, the officials said.
“Mai marne ke liye aaya tha, mujhe dhoka de diya. Bhaijaan mujhe yahan se nikalo,” (I came to die but was betrayed. Brothers, pull me out from here), a wounded Hussain cried when the army arrested him, it was said.
Earlier, Rajouri SSP Mohammad Aslam had said that army troops guarding the LoC in Sehar Makri area of Nowshera sector noticed suspicious movement of an infiltrator, who was challenged but he started to run.
“On this, the intruder was fired upon and was then intercepted in an injured condition. He was provided medical facilities at the local army establishment and has now (been) shifted to the army hospital in Rajouri,” the officer said, adding he was responding positively to the treatment.
In April 2016, Hussain and his then 15-year-old brother Ali were sent with three other terrorists - Mohammad Kafil, Mohammad Ali and Yasin – from Kaldio-Sabzkot. They were carrying war-like stores and planned to plant Improvised Explosive Devices on operational tracks near forward posts used by Indian Army.
While Kafil, Mohammad Ali and Yain escaped, the two brothers were arrested on April 25 that year while trying to intrude into this side from Jhangar in Nowshera sector.
On December 16, 2019, another brother of Hussain, Mohammad Sayeed, was also apprehended by the army in the same area where he was caught this morning.
Sayeed was found to be under the heavy influence of drugs at the time of his arrest. He, too, was subjected to imprisonment and later repatriated, the officials said.
According to the officials, Hussain was cultivated by Pakistan Army, likely its intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence, and worked for the intelligence unit for about two years.
During this period, he was trained to acquire enemy information and establish cover story in case he was ever apprehended. He had also undergone six weeks’ training as a guide at an LeT training camp at Bhimber along the LoC.
-
In a first, Punjab introduces reservation for law officers
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday announced reservation for the Scheduled Caste in posts of law officers recruited by the state government. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said 58 new posts of law officers being created in the advocate general's office will be reserved for SCs. These additional 58 posts being created in the AG's office will be reserved for SCs, he said, adding the decision was taken after consulting legal experts.
-
MSRTC Pune division posts ₹9 crore revenue during 7-day holiday period
The Pune division of Maharashtra State Road Transportation (MSRTC ) has emerged as the top revenue generator in Maharashtra during the seven-day holiday period that saw a deployment of 729 buses and ₹9 crore in revenue. On August 10, ST buses covered 2.57 lakh kilometers and earned ₹1.07 crore, while on August 16, the buses travelled 2.88 lakh kms and earned ₹1.36 crores.
-
Three arrested with ₹78-lakh drug money, 150gm heroin in Jalandhar
Jalandhar: The Jalandhar rural police have arrested three persons with ₹78.7 lakh drug money and 150gm of heroin on Sunday. “During checking of vehicles on the Kartarpur-Bholath road, three men riding a motorcycle were signalled to stop. DSP Balkar Singh frisked them and 150gm of heroin and ₹5 lakh were recovered from the accused, identified as Kashmir Singh, alias Billa, Shinda, and Sukhpal Singh,” the SSP said.
-
Pune ZP conducts awareness campaigns in 535 gram panchayats to improve sex ratio
In an attempt to improve the sex ratio in Pune rural, Pune zilla parishad has taken awareness campaigns in over 535 gram panchayats with sex ratio below 912. Rural areas of Pune have a sex ratio of 948 females per 1,000 males, said officials. According to chief executive officer of the Pune zilla parishad, Ayush Prasad, in 2011 census, the sex ratio was 833 per 1,000.
-
Union minister Jitendra Singh unveils indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell bus in Pune
Union minister of state for science and technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday officially unveiled India's first indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell bus in Pune. The hydrogen fuel cell technology has been developed by KPIT in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL) and Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI). Singh said, “Hydrogen fuelled vehicles provide an excellent means to eliminate the on-road emissions from this sector.”
