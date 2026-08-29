LG orders zero tolerance against food safety violations in Ladakh

Ladakh lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered zero tolerance for food safety violations in the Union territory of Ladakh, said officials on Friday.

The food safety department has been instructed to conduct inspections. (HT Photo for representation)

In a sweeping directive aimed at protecting public health, ensuring uncompromising food quality and dealing with violators with an iron hand, the LG has ordered a strict crackdown on food safety violations across Ladakh.

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Sending a stark warning to nearly 8,800 food business operators (FBOs) in Ladakh, the LG has made it clear that any compromise on hygiene and statutory food standards will be met with heavy penalties – including fines of up to ₹10 lakh and imprisonment in serious cases.

The decisive move comes amid increased administrative focus on public health and sanitation across the country. The circular issued by the UT administration, on LG’s directions, makes it mandatory for all food business operators in Ladakh to strictly comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

They have been directed to ensure that “the food manufactured, processed, stored, transported, distributed or sold in Ladakh is safe, wholesome and conforms to the prescribed food safety standards.”

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{{^usCountry}} At present, there are 428 FSSAI licence holders and 8,355 FSSAI registration holders in the UT of Ladakh. The food safety department has been directed to ensure that all FBOs maintain continuous compliance with statutory food safety, hygiene, sanitary and FSSAI licensing requirements, and to take stringent action for any such violation, that include ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh, while certain violations may also attract imprisonment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At present, there are 428 FSSAI licence holders and 8,355 FSSAI registration holders in the UT of Ladakh. The food safety department has been directed to ensure that all FBOs maintain continuous compliance with statutory food safety, hygiene, sanitary and FSSAI licensing requirements, and to take stringent action for any such violation, that include ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh, while certain violations may also attract imprisonment. {{/usCountry}}

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All food business operators, including restaurants/hotels/eateries, have been strictly prohibited from manufacturing, storing or selling any food that is “unsafe, sub-standard, misbranded, adulterated, contaminated, or beyond the shelf-life/expiry date.”

“Food safety is not merely a regulatory requirement; it is a fundamental responsibility towards the health and well-being of every citizen. Every FBO must ensure that the food served to our people is safe, hygienic and of the prescribed standard. There will be zero tolerance for any such violations that put public health at risk. At the same time, our enforcement will remain fair, transparent and firmly grounded in law,” said Saxena.

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Saxena also issued directions that food handlers maintain high standards of personal hygiene and receive appropriate training in food safety and hygiene practices. Saxena has also announced a slew of measures to ensure food safety in Ladakh.

The food safety department has been instructed to conduct inspections, sampling and analysis of food, seizure or detention of food articles, prohibition on sale or distribution of unsafe food and suspension or cancellation of licences wherever legally warranted.