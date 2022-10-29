Lok Adalat in Ludhiana: Women leave kitchen-sink lives behind in pursuit of rights, respect

Undeterred by an indifferent response to her complaint pertaining to misbehaviour being meted out to her at home, 42-year-old Kaushlaya Devi, who walks with the help of crutches, on Friday rode her scooter to attend the special session of Lok Adalat held at Police Lines.

A resident of a village near Phillaur, Kaushalya was diagnosed with polio at the age of 3. That, however, has not stopped her in any of her pursuits — professional as well as those pertaining to stalking a claim for her rights.

Having filed a complaint against her husband for misbehaviour over a year ago, she did not receive a response from the women’s commission.

That was precisely what pushed her to make the trip from her village to Ludhiana, where was looking to meet Manisha Gulati — the chairperson of Punjab State Women Commission.

While Kaushalya’s case was not listed for Friday’s Lok Adalat session, she found an audience with Gulati, “My case was not listed for today, but I met the chairperson and have been assured that action will be taken.”

Married for over ten years and a mother of two, she said, “As I am an aware citizen, my husband knows that he cannot violate my legal rights, I do not want to divorce him for the sake of my children anf their future, but I do want my self-respect back.”

Kaushalya, a long-time crusader for the rights of persons with disabilities, is also president of the district unit of the handicapped union, holds a master’s degree in vocational training for the deaf and dumb and is also a trained ITI instructor.

She pushed for the commission to deal with the complaints filed by differently-abled and single women on priority.

Usha Rani, a resident of Mullanpur, visited the Adalat with her 30-year-old daughter who is a domestic violence survivor. Speaking on the occasion, she said society puts immense pressure on the victim to stay in such marriages, but she wanted her daughter to make an independent choice.

“My daughter faced domestic violence, we compromised on two occasions because of societal pressure but it did not stop her husband. I have an only child; she is my daughter and my son now. I do not want her to live life on someone else’ terms,” she added.

Her case was referred to the local police authority by the commission.

Gurjinder Kaur, 75, a resident of Kitchlu Nagar, who has gone through three spinal surgeries was also among the complainants. “My daughter-in-law who lives with us at our home has treated me and my husband badly for the last 12 years. This is the first time we have come forward to tell our side.”

The commission has summoned Kaur’s daughter-in-law after hearing her case.