City Beautiful’s urban voters have consistently shown greater interest in electing their Member of Parliament (MP) than their ward councillor – a trend seen since 1996 when the first municipal corporation elections were held in Chandigarh.

The ward-wise polling figures from 2021 MC elections shows that several predominantly urban wards recorded a turnout between 42% and 50% (HT photo) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Chandigarh MC came into existence on May 24, 1994.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Data over the years shows that while the voter turnout crosses 65% during Lok Sabha elections, it hovers around 60% during civic body elections (see box). State election commissioner Vijay Dev also acknowledged the gap during the release of the election schedule last Friday. He added that efforts would be made to bring out more voters this time.

Why the reluctance

Political science professor Ashutosh Kumar of Panjab University said the trend is surprising, as it is the opposite of what’s happening in the rest of the country, where voter participation generally increases as elections move closer to the grassroots. “Chandigarh is largely a middle- and upper class city, and urban voters tend to show less interest in voting,” he said while explaining that the city’s administrative and political culture also plays a role in it. “Being a Union Territory, bureaucracy dominates the city’s administrative setup while the MC has limited powers. The mayor’s tenure also lasts only a year,” said Kumar.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The direct access to government officials also has an impact. “There is a satellite culture here, where politics largely runs according to the Centre. Officers are accessible, and people feel they can directly approach officials to get their issues resolved. So, they wonder why they should run after politicians,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The direct access to government officials also has an impact. “There is a satellite culture here, where politics largely runs according to the Centre. Officers are accessible, and people feel they can directly approach officials to get their issues resolved. So, they wonder why they should run after politicians,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Lok Sabha polls draw voters, MC polls don’t: Will it be same story this time too?

Urban-rural divide

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Maheshinder Singh Sidhu, councillor from Ward 2, pointed to a difference in voting patterns across the city, saying turnout is generally higher in the colonies than in the urban sectors.

The ward-wise polling figures from 2021 MC elections shows that several predominantly urban wards recorded a turnout between 42% and 50%. Ward 2, comprising the upscale Sectors 1 to 10, recorded just 51% polling, while Ward 23, covering the urban sectors 34, 35 and 43, saw a turnout of 43%. Wards comprising sectors 18, 19 and 21, as well as sectors 20 and 30, also recorded turnout below 50%.

In contrast, wards comprising colonies and villages saw considerably higher participation, with several crossing the 70% mark. Ward 1, covering villages and colonies in the northern part of the city, recorded a turnout of 72%, while Ward 7, comprising areas of Mauli Jagran, Ambedkar Nagar, Vikas Nagar and Charan Singh Colony, recorded 71%.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Is the councillor irrelevant?

The trend shows that urban voters are overlooking the importance of a councillor. So is the councillor irrelevant? No. A councillor is the elected representative closest to residents and can play a crucial role in addressing everyday civic concerns. From roads, sanitation, water supply and street lighting to parks, drainage and maintenance of neighbourhood infrastructure, councillors act as the link between residents and the civic administration. They also take up local grievances, push for their resolution and ensure that neighbourhood-level concerns find a place in civic decision-making.

A difference in voters’ priority

Hitesh Puri, chairman of the Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED), pointed to a difference in priorities for the local voter. “Chandigarh’s literate electorate often attaches greater importance to national issues such as inflation, employment, national security and economic policies, viewing municipal elections as being confined to local civic matters. People feel that MC elections are concerned with local civic issues, which can be managed by residents themselves or through their RWAs,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}