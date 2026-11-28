Taking up the ₹1,454-crore proposal for expansion of the Punjab and Haryana high court complex, the Centre has directed the Chandigarh administration to share the project details and proposed funding mechanism with the stakeholder governments of Punjab and Haryana to work out cost-sharing.

Chandigarh admn asked to share project details with two govts, take their views on cost-sharing. (HT FILE) more less

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The decision was taken at a meeting between the Union home secretary and the chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in New Delhi on November 20.

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The Chandigarh administration had earlier forwarded the proposal to the Centre, seeking clearance for adding at least 35 courtrooms to the common high court of the two states and Chandigarh to address the acute shortage of courtrooms and mounting space constraints.

For nearly three years, various proposals—such as shifting the entire court to Sarangpur or the IT Park area, both on the outskirts of Chandigarh—were deliberated upon, but failed to find consensus, especially with the Bar. Later, a consultant was hired and the current blueprint was drawn up.

In the meeting, it was also resolved that the Chandigarh administration may also obtain the high court’s views afresh, and a meeting would be held again with various stakeholders to finalise the future road map.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the ministry of culture and the UT administration will follow up expeditiously with World Heritage Centre, UNESCO, for necessary consultation and approval requirements, it was decided. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the ministry of culture and the UT administration will follow up expeditiously with World Heritage Centre, UNESCO, for necessary consultation and approval requirements, it was decided. {{/usCountry}}

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“The chief secretary, Chandigarh administration, shall share the project proposal with the governments of Punjab and Haryana, inter alia, covering the detailed scope of work, infrastructure requirements, preliminary cost estimates duly vetted by the CPWD and the proposed mechanism for sharing the project expenditure among the concerned stakeholders and seek their views,” the decision taken in the November 20 meeting reads.

It is immediately not clear what the views were regarding the expansion proposal and funding pattern between the different stakeholders at the meeting.

Why is expansion needed?

The need for expansion arises amid a serious infrastructure crunch, acute space shortage and severe parking bottlenecks.

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Over 10,000 cars and thousands of two-wheelers come to the HC daily as there are 10,000 lawyers and over 3,300 court employees, besides the litigants. Additionally, against a sanctioned strength of 85 judges, the high court currently has courtrooms for only 69.

Planned to cater to the court’s infrastructure needs for the next 50-60 years, the expansion project envisages four new blocks spread over 11.42 lakh square feet behind the existing high court building.

The structure is part of the Le Corbusier-designed Capitol Complex, which was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2016. The expansion plan also includes additional parking capacity on 11.17 lakh square feet at the Capitol Complex.

The advocate general (AG) offices of Punjab and Haryana, judicial record room and old lawyers chambers, among others, built on a 2.07 lakh square feet area, are to be demolished and merged into the extension blocks.

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The parking will have three floors below the new complex. Only three floors, including the ground floor, can be constructed as the skyline of the heritage building has to be protected. With this, the total parking capacity would go up to 22 lakh square feet, according to the plan prepared by the high court administration and UT.

Even if cleared by the Centre, the project will need clearance from UNESCO due to Capitol Complex’s heritage status. The UNESCO arm is likely to take up UT proposal later this month.

‘No need to obtain views again’: HC presses for immediate solution

On Friday, when the outcome of the meeting was presented before the high court, apprehending further delays, the bench of chief justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra observed that the court’s functioning had been impacted due to lack of space and told the Centre and other stakeholders to take immediate steps so that requisite infrastructure is provided “at the earliest”.

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“Though this court has a sanctioned strength of 85 judges, the court halls available as of now is much less. Space for Bar offices and parking facilities are all proving to be inadequate. The high court is thus in urgent need of additional infrastructure,” the court lamented during hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) highlighting infrastructural shortcomings on the court premises.

The court also observed that once a proposal had come from the court and the UT administration, there was no need to obtain the views again, an apparent reference to resolution of November 20 meeting.

“We are faced with a peculiar situation where the functioning of the court is severely curtailed on account of lack of requisite infrastructure required for the efficient and smooth running of the court,” it said, adding that it expected central government officials dealing with it to examine the issue with the “requisite sensitivity”.

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Deferring the hearing for December 11, the court at the end requested additional solicitor general of India Satya Pal Jain to personally meet the Union home secretary on the issue.