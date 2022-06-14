Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 16 days on, 7 held for cow slaughter
Ludhiana: 16 days on, 7 held for cow slaughter

Sixteen days after remains of cows were recovered from Sirhind Canal near Pawat Bridge, the Ludhiana police arrested seven men on Sunday
Police said that the accused used to slaughter cows and then sell the beef. (Representative image)
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 01:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The accused have been identified as Latif, Sabir and Lal Hussain of Balio village, Samrala; Barkat Ali of Pawat village, Mohammad Hanif of Ratanheri village, Khanna; Akram of Ranva village, Machhiwara and Mohammad Irshad of Rahon, Nawanshehr. Police said that they used to slaughter cows and then sell the beef.

The locals had found remains of cows floating in the canal on May 27, following which police started investigation and divers recovered polythene bags containing cow remains.

Later, based on the complaint of Shiv Sena leader Raman Wadhera, a case under Section 295-A of IPC and Sections 5 and 8 of Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act was lodged against unidentified suspects at Machhiwara police station.

