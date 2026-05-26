Ludhiana: 16-year-old boy dies days after attack by juveniles, 16 booked

A 16-year-old boy, who was attacked with sharp-edged weapons allegedly by a group of juveniles near Phullanwal Stadium last week, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on Sunday, police said in a suspected fallout of an old rivalry, Police teams are conducting raids to trace the accused, who are absconding. (HT File)

Following his death, the Sadar police have registered an FIR against four identified juveniles and 12 unidentified persons under charges of murder, rioting with deadly weapons and unlawful assembly under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to police, the victim, identified as Sahil, a resident of Karnail Singh Nagar, had sustained multiple injuries in the attack that took place on May 21 in a suspected fallout of an old rivalry. Sahil had recently appeared for his Class10 examinations at a government school in Jawaddi. According to the family, he had gone out with his cousin Pankaj on a motorcycle when the attack took place.

The victim’s father, Sanjeet Ram, said the family received a call from Pankaj informing them that Sahil had been attacked by a group of armed youths near Phullanwal Stadium. “We rushed him to the hospital. He had deep injuries all over his body. We still do not know why he was targeted,” he said. According to the complaint, Pankaj told police that when they reached near the Sewa Kendra in Phullanwal, a group of youths armed with swords and other sharp-edged weapons was already present there. Sahil tried to flee after spotting them, but the attackers chased and attacked him.Police said the attack appeared to be premeditated.

Sub-inspector Dharminder Singh, additional station house officer of Sadar police station, said preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were also juveniles. Though the victim and accused studied in different schools, they were allegedly known to each other.

“The family claims they were unaware of any enmity involving Sahil. However, we suspect there may have been some previous dispute between the groups which escalated into the murder,” the officer said.

Police teams are conducting raids to trace the accused, who are absconding. Officials said the motive would become clearer after the accused are apprehended and questioned.