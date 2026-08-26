Ludhiana: 2 booked for ATM break-in bid near Verka plant

Twenty days after two men allegedly attempted to break into a Bank of Baroda ATM near the Verka milk plant, Sarabha Nagar police have identified and booked them with the help of CCTV footage and technical surveillance.

A case has been registered against the duo under Sections 305, 62 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File)

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The incident took place on August 5 when the two suspects allegedly broke open the shutter of the ATM cabin and attempted to damage the machine to gain access to the cash.

They fled after failing to break into it, police said.

According to the complaint filed by banker Santosh Kumar of Jagraon, the ATM cabin had been locked around 7 pm.

The suspects allegedly arrived later and broke open the shutter before entering the cabin.

Following the complaint, Sarabha Nagar police examined CCTV footage from the area and conducted technical surveillance to trace the suspects.

They were identified as Manjit Singh of Noorpur Bet and Rajpal Singh of Rajapur, both in Ludhiana.

A case has been registered against the duo under Sections 305, 62 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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{{^usCountry}} ASI Umesh Kumar, who is investigating the case, said police teams were conducting raids to arrest the suspects. “Investigators are also checking whether the two are part of a larger gang or had been involved in similar ATM break-in attempts elsewhere,” the ASI added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ASI Umesh Kumar, who is investigating the case, said police teams were conducting raids to arrest the suspects. “Investigators are also checking whether the two are part of a larger gang or had been involved in similar ATM break-in attempts elsewhere,” the ASI added. {{/usCountry}}

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