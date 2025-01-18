Ludhiana: 2 days ahead of mayoral polls AAP reaches majority mark as Congress councillor switches sides

Just two days ahead of the mayoral polls for the municipal corporation, ward number 41 councillor Mamta Rani left the Congress to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday. Ward 41 councillor Mamta Rani with AAP’s state chief Aman Arora in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Hindustan Times)

This takes AAP’s tally to 48, the majority mark in the 95-member House.

The swearing-in ceremony for the councillors and the

elections for city’s seventh mayor will be held at 11 am on January 10 at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan.

Mamta Rani, accompanied by senior Congress leaders Balwinder Singh, Mani Ram and Vishal Dhawan, formally joined the AAP in presence of the party’s state chief and cabinet minister Aman Arora.

“I am inspired by AAP’s pro-people policies and their vision for a cleaner and better Ludhiana,” Mamta said after switching to the ruling party.

AAP state chief Aman Arora assured the new members of their importance in the party.

“We welcome all the leaders joining the AAP. Together, we will work to transform Ludhiana into a model city with improved infrastructure and a clean environment,” he said during the induction ceremony. He assured the new members of deserving positions and respect within the party.Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the oath-taking ceremonies and mayoral elections.