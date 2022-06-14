Ludhiana | 2 groups get into scuffle outside police chief’s office over rivalry
A high drama was witnessed outside the office of commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma on Monday after two groups indulged in a scuffle over an old rivalry. Both the groups had come to the office to file a complaint against each other.
Both the groups, including women, exchanged punches and kicks. A man suffered head injury and accused the rival group of assaulting him with a brick, while the other group alleged that the man had smashed his head against a tree and injured himself.
The police intervened and took the groups to CIA staff-1, where both of the groups came to a compromise.
Father of the injured man said his son runs a grocery store. “The rival group used to buy groceries on credit from his son for which they had to pay ₹12,000. When his son asked the accused to clear the dues, they started accusing him of sexually assaulting their daughter,” he said, adding that on Monday, they had come to the office of CP to file a complaint, while the other group also turned up there and assaulted them.
On the other side, the rival group alleged that the grocery store owner sexually harassed their minor daughter when she had gone to his shop to purchase some grocery. Mother of the girl said they had filed a complaint to the Division number 3 police, but to no avail.
The woman added that they did not attack the grocer rather he smashed his head against a tree to injure himself. The woman also said the grocer thrashed her and her daughter at the CP office.
MORE NEWS IN BRIEF
Google cloud APAC’s V-P Karan Bajwa visits GTB Nat’l College
The vice-president of Google Cloud, Asia Pacific, Karan Bajwa visited GTB National College, Dakha, and interacted with the principal and the teaching staff on Monday. While welcoming the esteemed guest, principal Avtar Singh shared the memories of the time his father, Professor SS Bajwa, was the trustee of the college. The principal expressed a desire to collaborate with Google for various projects, and also invited Bajwa to join as an advisor to the internal quality cell of the college. He also discussed the three-decade long journey of Karan Bajwa from being a student of Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana, to being the managing director of IBM South Asia, Microsoft, Cisco, and finally Google Cloud.
4 mobile phones seized from 3 jail inmates
Officials directed to expedite the recovery of dues
PAU agricultural engineering students shine in national level tech contest
Students of the college of agricultural engineering ( COAET)— COAETian Innovators— of the 2019 batch have won the runner-up position in the national level competition— ‘TIFAN 2022’, a national level technology innovation forum for agricultural nurturing organised by SAE India (Society of Automotive Engineers - India) and John Deere Limited, Pune. At a felicitation ceremony organised by the college, dean, Ashok Kumar informed that the contest included engineering students from across the country. 28 teams cleared the first round, which included assessment and viability of their designs, mainly in virtual mode. However, the second round included performance of the prototypes based on strict parameters, including manoeuvrability, braking, and field performance, damage to crop etc. Arshdeep Singh, captain of COAETian Innovators team, explained the design and working of the onion harvester. Maharashtra team from the Amrutvahini College of Engineering lifted the trophy.
MBA students of PAU briefed about industrial training mandate
-
