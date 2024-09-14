Ludhiana: 2 snatchers held with melted gold

The Model Town police arrested two accused for allegedly snatching a gold chain from a Delhi woman, officials said. Accused of snatching in the custody of Model Town Police in Ludhiana on Saturday, September 14, 2024. (HT Photo)

They added that police recovered 41 gram melted gold from their possession.

The accused were identified as Sunny of Dugri and Robin Chhabra alias Tikku of Jawahar Nagar. The police suspect that the accused used to melt the gold with the help of some jeweller.

Model Town station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Avneet Kaur said the accused snatched a gold chain from one Seema Gogna of Delhi on September 8. The woman had come to Ludhiana to see a relative. A first-information report (FIR) under sections 304, 307, 317 (2) and 317 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Model Town police station.

The sub-inspector added that the accused are drug addicts and involved in snatching to meet their need for drugs.

She said that accused Sunny is facing trial in three cases of snatching. More important information is expected from the accused during questioning, SHO Kaur said.