Ludhiana: 20-year-old booked for raping married woman

A 20-year-old man allegedly raped a 25-year-old married woman on the pretext of helping her in shifting the household things to a new location. The Sahnewal Police lodged an FIR against the accused identified as Ashish of Bapu Market of Lohara. The complainant stated that at the time of the incident she was alone at home. (Getty image)

In her statements to the police, the woman stated that she along with her husband and children has been living in a rented accommodation. The accused is their neighbour.

She stated that they found new accommodation and were supposed to shift there.

She added that on July 16, her husband was at the new house while she along with her children were packing household things. Meanwhile, she asked her neighbour to help her in shifting the stuff.

The woman alleged that the accused extended help. He bolted the room from inside and raped her, while her children were outside the house. The accused also threatened her to keep mum.

Sub-inspector Jasveer Singh, investigating officer from Sahnewal police station, said the woman filed a complaint on Thursday after which the police have registered a case. The accused has been booked under section 64 (rape) of the BNS. No arrest has been made so far.