Ludhiana: 30 bags of yarn stolen from textile factory

Burglars broke into a textile factory on Kohara Road, allegedly using a fire-fighting pipe to reach the first floor, in the intervening night of August 29 and 30 and escaped with more than 30 bags of yarn, estimated to be worth around ₹8 lakh, police said.

Police probe if CCTVs at the unit were disabled before theft; supervisor estimates loss at ₹8 lakh. (HT File)

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The theft at ANP Textile factory came to light around 8 am on Sunday when supervisor Pinku reached the premises and found the office glass shattered. A subsequent inspection revealed that the yarn bags were missing.

According to the supervisor who filed a complaint with the police, the burglars entered from the rear of the factory and climbed to the first floor using a fire-fighting pipe before breaking open a door and entering the premises. The estimated cost of the stolen yarn is around ₹8 lakh, the supervisor said.

According to police, the CCTV cameras installed at the factory were not working when the theft took place, but it reportedly resumed around 9 am. Police are probing whether the system malfunctioned or was deliberately disabled.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators suspect that burglars may have have used a tempo, mini-truck or another four-wheeler to transport the stolen yarn. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators suspect that burglars may have have used a tempo, mini-truck or another four-wheeler to transport the stolen yarn. {{/usCountry}}

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Jamalpur police are scanning CCTV footage from neighbouring factories, roads and other locations to identify the suspects and vehicles used.

ASI Satbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “Police teams are probing whether the burglars had prior information about the factory’s layout and security arrangements and an FIR under Sections 305 (theft) and 331(4) (tresspassing) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.