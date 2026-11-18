Around 350 old tyres kept for auction at the main workshop of Ludhiana bus stand were gutted in a major fire that broke out around 10 pm on Monday. The estimated value of the tyres is between ₹3.5 lakh and ₹5.25 lakh, based on their expected auction price. The fire broke out in the storage area inside the workshop. (HT Photo)

The fire broke out in the storage area inside the workshop. The blaze quickly intensified as the rubber caught fire, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky that were visible from several kilometres away.

Around seven fire engines were pressed into service from different fire stations across the city. Firefighters faced difficulties in controlling the flames due to the large quantity of tyres stored at the site. After nearly two hours of firefighting, the blaze was brought under control.

When contacted, leading fireman Raman Kumar said they received a call about the fire incident at around 10.15 pm and reached the spot within a few minutes. He added that around seven engines were deployed to douse the flames and the firefighting operation continued for nearly two hours.

PRTC general manager Navraj Batish said that the situation had been brought under control. He said around 350 tyres had been kept at the workshop for auction with each tyre expected to fetch between ₹1,000 and ₹1,500. This puts the estimated value of the stock at ₹3.5 lakh to ₹5.25 lakh.

He said that there was a possibility of a firecracker triggering the blaze, considering the festive season, although the exact cause was yet to be ascertained. Referring to a similar fire incident at the Jalandhar bus stand workshop on Monday night, he said the two incidents could be a coincidence.

The workshop is the main facility inside the bus stand where government buses are repaired. A government petrol pump is also located within the bus stand premises but the fire broke out at a considerable distance from it. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.