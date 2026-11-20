A dispute over the registration certificate (RC) of a Mercedes-Benz car culminated in an assault at a car bazaar on 200-Feet Road in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, where four men allegedly barged into the office of AK Car Bazaar and attacked employees. The assailants also allegedly smashed an employee’s son’s iPhone and fired shots into the air before fleeing. However, the police have yet to establish whether any firing took place. The assailants also allegedly smashed an employee’s son’s iPhone and fired shots into the air before fleeing. (HT File)

The confrontation followed a disagreement between the car bazaar and a customer over the vehicle’s registration documents.

According to a complaint filed by Indu Bali, an employee of the establishment and a resident of Mundian Kalan, the four men arrived at the office along with some others in connection with the dispute.

The complainant identified them as Tarun Narula, Saurav Narula and Sanjay Narula, all residents of Jandu Enclave, and Rohit Kumar, a resident of Salem Tabri. An argument over the vehicle’s documents soon turned into assault, during which the men allegedly assaulted the employees present and smashed her son’s Apple iPhone.

They also allegedly fired shots into the air while leaving the premises and threatened those present, the complaint stated.

Investigating officer Gurjeet Singh said: |”Preliminary investigation has not established whether any gunshots were fired. We are examining the allegation, and additional sections of law will be invoked if the use of firearms is confirmed.”

“A case has been registered against the four named accused under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(3), 324(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police are conducting raids to apprehend them,” he added.