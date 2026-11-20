Nearly four years after a 45-year-old farmer was found dead in Butahari village in a case initially suspected to be of drug overdose, the police on Wednesday registered a murder case against five persons, including the victim’s brother and sister-in-law, in connection with the matter. The action followed a viscera examination report, released a couple of days ago, that ruled out drug overdose, prompting the police to revisit the circumstances surrounding his death. According to police, the case pertains to Amarjit Singh, who was found dead on October 2, 2022. (HT File)

According to police, the case pertains to Amarjit Singh, who was found dead on October 2, 2022.

Investigating officer Gurmeet Singh said, “A post-mortem conducted at the time of his death had recorded head injuries on his body. However, with drug overdose suspected to be the cause of death, we awaited the viscera examination report to ascertain whether any intoxicating or poisonous substance was involved. The report, received recently, ruled out drug overdose, bringing the fatal injuries recorded in the post-mortem into focus.”

Land dispute alleged to be motive

Following the medical findings, Amarjit’s wife, Kirandeep Kaur, approached the police, alleging that her husband had been murdered over a land dispute. In her complaint, she stated that Amarjit frequently quarrelled with his family members over the property and alleged that the dispute had ultimately led to his killing.

The police have booked Baljinder Singh, the victim’s brother, and Parminder Kaur, his sister-in-law, along with Ranjit Singh, Harjinder Singh, and Gurdeep Singh, all residents of Butahari village. They have been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Death initially attributed to drug overdose

Kirandeep said that at the time of Amarjit’s death, she was at her parental home and received a phone call from her husband’s paternal uncle, who informed her that Amarjit had died due to a drug overdose. “We had accepted this as the cause of death then,” she said.

The investigating officer said the police had been awaiting the viscera examination findings as drug overdose was initially suspected. “After the report ruled out overdose, the post-mortem findings of head injuries and the wife’s complaint led to the registration of the murder case. A detailed investigation is underway and the accused will soon be arrested,” he said.