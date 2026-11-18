The Firozpur railway division caught 485 ticketless and irregular travellers and collected nearly ₹4.90 lakh in penalties during a special drive under its “fortress check” initiative at the Ludhiana railway station on Monday. The checks also cover passengers’ identity documents and compliance with railway regulations. (HT File)

The inspection was conducted by a joint team comprising 15 ticket-checking staff and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel to curb ticketless travel and violations of rules.

Under the “fortress check” initiative, railway authorities conduct extensive ticket inspections at selected stations, trains or railway sections without prior notice. The checks also cover passengers’ identity documents and compliance with railway regulations.

Senior divisional commercial manager Paramdeep Singh Saini appealed to passengers to travel only with valid tickets and follow railway rules. He said such special checking drives would continue in the future.