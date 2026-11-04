Ludhiana: Accused dies in police custody hrs after arrest, family alleges foul play

A history-sheeter arrested in connection with the firing at Gurdwara Manji Sahib in Rajoana Kalan died in police custody within hours of his arrest. His family has accused the police of torturing him in custody. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the 42-year-old’s death. (HT File)

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the 42-year-old’s death.

According to police, Raj Singh, alias Raju, a resident of Noorpur Machhiwara village in Ferozepur district, died at Global Hospital, Ludhiana, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The police said that he developed health complications and collapsed at Sudhar police station and was rushed to the civil hospital initially. Later, he was referred to Global Hospital, where he died during treatment.

His death came barely hours after Ludhiana (rural) senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ankur Gupta announced his arrest at a media conference on Monday. The police had identified Raju as the prime shooter in the October 28 firing at the gurdwara. Two masked men had entered the premises and fired two shots towards the head sewadar’s room before fleeing.

The police suspected that the firing was intended to intimidate and blackmail the gurdwara’s head sewadar Baldev Singh.

Raju had seven previous FIRs registered against him in Ferozepur, Faridkot and Jalandhar in connection with drug-related offences and extortion, the police said, adding that they were questioning him to establish the identity of the second accused and trace his whereabouts.

Following his death, Raju’s family accused the police of custodial torture and maintained that he had been in good health when arrested.

His nephew, Navdeep Singh, told local media that the family wanted justice and disputed the police’s claims about his uncle’s health.

“My uncle was not unwell as claimed by the police. He was healthy when arrested. We don’t know what they did to him during the night. We want justice,” he said.

Navdeep said that his uncle was undergoing treatment for drug addiction at an Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) centre, where he received prescribed medication.

The police, meanwhile, maintained that Raju had a history of multiple health complications, including kidney-related ailments and diabetes, besides drug addiction.

Ludhiana (rural) superintendent of police (investigation) Rajan Sharma said, “Raju had developed health complications while in police custody and was immediately taken for medical treatment. He was already suffering from multiple health issues, including kidney problems and diabetes, apart from drug addiction. His wife confirmed that he was taking medication from an OOAT centre for addiction treatment. He also consumed intoxicant capsules daily. He collapsed at the police station and was taken to the civil hospital before being referred to Global Hospital, where he died during treatment.”

The SP said that Raju had undergone a medical examination after his arrest and that a post-mortem examination would be conducted in the presence of a magistrate to establish the cause of death.

“No injury marks were visible on his body and any evidence of custodial torture emerging from the post-mortem examination will invite appropriate action,” the SP added.