Ludhiana admin puts safety net in place for Chhath celebrations

With thousands of devotees expected to gather at the Sidhwan Canal and Sutlej river ghats for Chhath Puja on November 15 and 16, the district administration is putting in place safety and emergency response arrangements to ensure the celebrations pass off smoothly. Trained divers, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and health department personnel will be deployed at the sites, while security and traffic management arrangements are also being strengthened. Divers, SDRF and medical teams to be deployed at puja ghats on Nov 15, 16; helpline launched. (HT)

Cabinet ministers Aman Arora and Hardeep Singh Mundian reviewed the preparations during a visit to the Sidhwan Canal and the Sutlej riverbank at Ladhowal on Thursday. They directed district officials to ensure proper arrangements at the puja ghats, including security measures and the deployment of divers to assist devotees in case of an emergency.

Mundian said the administration would ensure adequate security, regulated traffic movement and the availability of health department teams. “SDRF personnel and trained divers will remain on standby to respond to emergencies,” he added.

The administration has also launched a dedicated helpline, 0161-2403100, to assist devotees and organisers before, during and after the festival. People can use the number to report difficulties or seek assistance from the administration.

Mundian said officials would also facilitate the supply of essential resources, including JCB machines, water tankers and tarpaulins, wherever required at the celebration sites.

Arora said the state government was committed to ensuring that migrant families could celebrate the festival in a safe and welcoming environment. “Chief minister Bhagwant Mann had convened a meeting on Wednesday to review preparations at Chhath Puja sites across Punjab and had directed officials to ensure that devotees faced no inconvenience,” he said.

Emphasising Punjab’s tradition of religious harmony, Arora said the government is committed to facilitating the celebrations of Chhath Puja with due regard for the religious sentiments of migrant families.