Ludhiana, Amritsar record win in Punjab baseball tourney

The 19th Senior Punjab State Baseball Championship for Men and Women concluded with standout performances from Ludhiana’s women’s team and Amritsar’s men’s team at the Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill. Organised by the Ludhiana District Baseball Association, the tournament was held from November 15 to 17. Ludhiana women’s team lifts the trophy at 19th Senior State Baseball Championship at Government School in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

In the women’s section, 12 teams competed fiercely. Patiala started strong with a 4-2 victory over Malerkotla, powered by Harleen and Apneet scoring two runs each. Amritsar outclassed Fatehgarh Sahib 8-1 in the second match. Ferozepur secured a 5-3 win against Sangrur in the third match, with Urvashi and Manpreet contributing two runs each.

Moga displayed dominance in their 9-4 win over Kapurthala, led by Amandeep, Jasveer, Manveer, and Anubeer. Ludhiana crushed Patiala 8-0 in the fifth match, Ramandeep, Harwinder, Sandeep Pal, and Soni scored two runs each. Jalandhar defeated Amritsar 6-2 in an exciting game where Hira and Anjali led the charge with two runs each.

Ferozepur edged Roop Nagar 4-3 in a close contest, with Poonam and Sharanjit scoring two runs apiece. Gurdaspur defeated Moga 8-1, driven by Lovepreet, Rajbir, and Palak, who each added two runs.

In the semifinals, Jalandhar overcame Gurdaspur 3-1, with Hira and Rajni scoring a run each, while Ludhiana defeated Ferozepur 2-0. The final was a one-sided affair, as Ludhiana demolished Jalandhar 11-0. Ramandeep, Raj Rani, Soni, Nishu, and Navdeep shone with two runs each. In the third-place match, Ferozepur beat Gurdaspur 5-3, with Sharanjit and Harman making critical contributions.

The men’s section saw 14 teams battle for supremacy. Jalandhar began their campaign with a 4-2 win over Fazilka, led by Vishesh and Pushpinder’s two runs each. Sangrur edged Mukatsar 4-3, with Lakhvinder and Chamkaur scoring two runs apiece. Moga triumphed over SAS Nagar 5-3, driven by Satinder and Vijay’s contributions.

Ferozepur crushed Fatehgarh Sahib 8-0 in a commanding performance, with Pawanjot, Sunder, and Gurpreet scoring two runs each, and Harpreet Singh adding one. Gurdaspur defeated Mansa 3-0 and Patiala overwhelmed Malerkotla 7-0, with Manav, Gurjant, and Akashdeep leading the charge.

Amritsar outperformed Jalandhar 4-2, as Gagan and Rajbir each added two runs. Ludhiana dominated Sangrur 7-0, with Sourav, Varinderjit, and Jatinder shining. Patiala edged Ferozepur 6-4, with Akashdeep, Yashdeep, and Gurjant contributing crucial runs. Moga beat Gurdaspur 4-0, led by Kunal and Nitesh.

In the semifinals, Ludhiana defeated Patiala 11-3, with Gurpreet, Varinderjit, Abhijit, Sourav, and Gurinder each scoring two runs. Amritsar stormed into the final with a 6-0 win over Moga, thanks to Gagan, Ajay, and Vijay. The final saw Amritsar claim the title with a 2-0 victory over Ludhiana, with Ajay and Rohan making the decisive contributions. Patiala secured third place with a 2-0 win over Moga, led by Angrej and Akashdeep.