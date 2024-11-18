Ludhiana: Anganwadi workers protest, seek better pay

Around 5,000 members of the Anganwadi Mulazim Union Punjab (CITU) staged a protest for better pay outside the office of Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu in Ludhiana on Monday. Led by district president Harjit Kaur Panjola, the protesters, comprising anganwadi workers and helpers, also demanded better working conditions and benefits under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme, which marks its 50th year of operation. Anganwadi workers during a protest in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/HT)

Addressing the rally, Punjab CITU general secretary Chandrashekhar criticised the government for “neglecting: the scheme. “Despite India having half the world’s malnourished children, the ICDS program remains underfunded and has not been elevated to a departmental status. Since 1975, anganwadi workers have played a vital role in improving maternal health, reducing child mortality and combating diseases like polio and tuberculosis, yet they are compensated poorly.”

Union general secretary Subhash Rani said the government should provide pensions and gratuity to ICDS workers. She also referenced a Gujarat high court decision, advocating for anganwadi workers to be recognised as civil employees and promoted to Grade 3 and 4 positions.

Rani underscored the multifaceted roles anganwadi workers perform, including acting as paramedics, pre-nursery teachers, programme coordinators and community workers. “Despite this, they are paid just ₹2,600 monthly by the central government, while helpers earn ₹1,300,” she mentioned.

The union warned that if their demands are not addressed, they will escalate their protest in Delhi during the upcoming budget session.