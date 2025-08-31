Ludhiana: At women’s jail, guv takes stock of healthcare, legal aid facilities

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday visited the women’s jail and listened to the issues faced by female inmates. The governor conducted a comprehensive review of the facilities provided to the inmates. He personally inspected key amenities, including food services, medical facilities, legal aid clinics, PCO, library, barracks, factory and other vocational units. Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at the Ludhiana jail. (HT Photo)

During interactions with female inmates, he gathered information about the healthcare services provided at the jail hospital, the food served and the status of their ongoing cases. He informed the inmates that those unable to afford private legal representation could avail free legal aid through the District Legal Services Authority, Ludhiana. He further explained that inmates can have access to this assistance by visiting the legal aid clinic within the jail and filling out the necessary forms.

The governor also emphasised that the visit was aimed at ensuring the rights of female inmates are upheld and addressing any challenges they face. He affirmed that the jail administration is committed to resolving issues promptly and ensuring fair treatment for all women. He also met with children living with their incarcerated mothers in the jail, providing them with notebooks, geometry boxes and other educational supplies.

The inmates presented a cultural programme showcasing their heritage and demonstrated their artistic and vocational skills.

The governor also lauded superintendent Dalbir Singh, deputy superintendent Ravneet Kaur Dhillon and other jail officials for the arrangements made for the inmates and urged them to maintain high standards in the future. He also planted a sapling within the jail premises.

On this occasion, IG (Prisons) RK Arora, DIG (Prisons) Daljit Singh Rana along with jail officials honoured Kataria with items crafted by the inmates. Khanna additional deputy commissioner Shika Bhagat, DCP Parminder Singh Bhandal, sub-divisional magistrate Jasleen Kaur Bhullar, Central Jail superintendent Kulwant Singh Sidhu, deputy superintendent Jagjit Singh and others were present.

Later, Kataria visited the residence of State Information Commissioner Harpreet Sandhu where he acknowledged the remarkable services rendered by his father Trilochan Singh Sandhu, who served as the estate officer at Punjab Agricultural University. Kataria felicitated TS Sandhu for his dedicated efforts in shaping PAU’s stature as a premier agricultural university of the country. PAU vice chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal was also present.