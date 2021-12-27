Ludhiana blast aftermath: Mohali police continue inspections in public places

Amid heightened security concerns following the blast at the Ludhiana court complex, Mohali police held a meeting with the owners and operators of various eateries, pubs and bars on Sunday.

Under the directions of senior superintendent of police Navjot Singh Mahal, police teams, with dog squad and anti-sabotage teams, carried out inspections in public places for the second consecutive day.

The police directed hotel owners to take identity cards from guests staying there. Also, they have been directed to scan their luggage with modern equipment. “The local police must be informed immediately in case of any suspicion,” police added.

Mohali police said that checking of public spaces will continue in future as well to ensure safety of residents. The vigil has been increased to ensure that no untoward incident in the district, SSP said. He added that all restaurants and eating joints have been asked to close by 11pm .