Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana blast aftermath: Mohali police continue inspections in public places
chandigarh news

Ludhiana blast aftermath: Mohali police continue inspections in public places

Amid heightened security concerns following the blast at the Ludhiana court complex, Mohali police held a meeting with the owners and operators of various eateries, pubs and bars on Sunday
The Mohali police on Sunday directed hotel owners to check identity cards of their guests in view of the Ludhiana blast. (HT photo)
The Mohali police on Sunday directed hotel owners to check identity cards of their guests in view of the Ludhiana blast. (HT photo)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 02:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Amid heightened security concerns following the blast at the Ludhiana court complex, Mohali police held a meeting with the owners and operators of various eateries, pubs and bars on Sunday.

Under the directions of senior superintendent of police Navjot Singh Mahal, police teams, with dog squad and anti-sabotage teams, carried out inspections in public places for the second consecutive day.

The police directed hotel owners to take identity cards from guests staying there. Also, they have been directed to scan their luggage with modern equipment. “The local police must be informed immediately in case of any suspicion,” police added.

Mohali police said that checking of public spaces will continue in future as well to ensure safety of residents. The vigil has been increased to ensure that no untoward incident in the district, SSP said. He added that all restaurants and eating joints have been asked to close by 11pm .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out