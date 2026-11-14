Ludhiana: Burglars break into factory, flee with goods in two vehicles

A gang of burglars broke into a garment factory on Tajpur Road and made away with finished garments, raw materials and expensive machinery, loading the stolen goods into two vehicles. The accused reportedly entered the premises through a vacant plot behind the factory before cutting through the main gate from inside to make way for the vehicles. A CCTV grab of the truck carrying the goods from the garments factory on Tajpur Road in Ludhiana. (HT)

The burglary came to light on Friday morning when factory owner Rohan reached the premises and found the unit ransacked. The factory had remained closed for three consecutive holidays, while its security guard was also on leave after falling ill.

According to Rohan, the burglars initially tried to gain entry through a ventilator but failed to break it open. They subsequently removed it using tools, creating an opening through which one of them entered the factory from the adjoining vacant plot.

After gaining entry, the intruder cut through the metal panels of the main gate from inside, creating enough space for two trucks to enter the premises. The gang then drove the vehicles into the factory and loaded them with finished garments, raw materials and machinery before fleeing.

The factory manufactures hoodies and T-shirts using fabric and supplies finished garments to various brands. Rohan said he had started operations at the unit around Diwali last year. He pegged the losses at approximately ₹1 crore.

The burglars also took away all CCTV cameras installed inside the factory, along with the digital video recorder (DVR) containing the footage, apparently to destroy evidence and conceal their identities. After discovering the theft, Rohan examined CCTV footage from neighbouring factories in an attempt to gather clues about the vehicles and identify the accused.

Baljit Singh, investigating officer at Tibba police station, said the police had initiated an investigation following a complaint from the factory owner. Footage collected from neighbouring factories showed two trucks leaving the factory premises after the burglary, which was reportedly committed late at night.

The factory owner has urged the police to identify the accused, arrest them and recover the stolen property.