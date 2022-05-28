Ludhiana: Burglars decamp with ₹60,000, jewellery from factory owner’s house
A gang of burglars broke into the house of a factory owner in Jamalpur HIG Colony and decamped with gold and silver jewellery and ₹60,000 on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The occupants of the house were asleep when the theft took place.
Krishan Bansal, the complainant, said that the burglars had tied the door handles from outside with bed-sheets so that the family members could not come out of their rooms. They realised that the house had been ransacked when they woke up the next morning.
On scanning CCTV footage , police found that six masked miscreants had scaled the compound wall at around 2am and entered the house after cutting open the grills of the window. They remained inside the house for around 10 minutes.
Inspector Kulwant Singh, SHO at Moti Nagar police station, said that police have lodged an FIR and are trying to identify the accused.
Drug overdose: 32-year-old Ludhiana man found dead in bathroom of petrol pump
A 32-year-old man was found dead in the bathroom of a petrol pump in Gill village on Thursday evening. Police found a syringe near the body and suspect that Parminder died of a drug overdose. The deceased has been identified as Parminder Singh of Saiyan Kalan village. He was married and has a three-year-old daughter. The victim's father, Sharanjit Singh said that he is a farmer and his son used to assist him.
National Achievement Survey, 2021: Ludhiana’s Class 3 students bag 6th spot in Punjab
The Class 3-students from Ludhiana scored 74.5% across subjects in the National Achievement Survey 2021, the sixth highest among 22 districts in Punjab. The overall average of the state is 71.4% and Barnala topped the charts with 82.3%. The survey report was released by the education ministry on Wednesday and Punjab had emerged as the top performer in the country with the highest mean score for subjects across Classes 3, 5, 8 and 10.
Punjab CM for mass movement to save water, environment
Seechewal : Expressing concern over the depleting groundwater, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday gave a clarion call for a mass movement to save water and the environment in the state. He also urged noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal to give his suggestions to protect the environment, and said his government would consider the same. Mann said immediate remedial steps were required to save water and check environmental pollution.
Work on Bathinda AC ISBT to start soon as army gives nod
Six years after the foundation stone of Punjab's first air-conditioned inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) was laid, the ambitious project in Bathinda is likely to take off soon as the defence authorities have given an in-principle approval. Bathinda deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parry said on Friday that the administration would soon start construction as all necessary approvals from the defence authorities are expected to be accorded in June.
Punjab govt hikes rates of group insurance scheme
Chandigarh: The Punjab government has increased the rates of group insurance scheme for government employees by almost four times. An official spokesperson said in case of death or retirement, an employee was paid ₹15,000 to ₹1.2 lakh. This has now been increased to ₹60,000 and ₹4.8 lakh. This decision will come into force from January 1, 2023.
