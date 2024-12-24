Menu Explore
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
Ludhiana
Ludhiana: Car crashes into truck, 1 dead

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 24, 2024 09:58 PM IST

Son says his father was coming from Panchkula in his car when a truck applied brakes all of a sudden near Doraha; the victim’s car crashed into the truck, leaving him dead on the spot

A Ludhiana resident died in a road mishap on the national highway near Doraha after his car crashed into a truck. He was returning home from Panchkula at the time of the incident. After the mishap, the truck driver escaped from the spot with his vehicle. The Doraha police have registered an FIR against the unidentified accused.

The truck driver escaped from the spot with his vehicle.
The truck driver escaped from the spot with his vehicle.

The victim has been identified as Hans Raj of Bihari Colony of Ludhiana. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Jagdeep Singh, son of the victim. The complainant stated that his father was coming from Panchkula in his car. Near Doraha, a truck plying forward to him applied brakes all of a sudden and his father’s car crashed into the truck.

The complainant added that the impact of collusion was so strong that his father died on the spot.

ASI Jagdeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that after the mishap, the driver of the truck managed to escape with his vehicle. An FIR has been lodged against the unidentified driver of the truck under Sections 281, 106 (1) and 324 (4) of the BNS. The police are scanning CCTVs to identify the truck driver.

