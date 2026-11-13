Ludhiana: Civic woes mount in Ward 85 as encroachments plague residents

Residents and commuters in Ward 85 are grappling with multiple civic challenges, ranging from rampant market encroachments and heaps of unlifted garbage to poor streetlighting and persistent complaints of a contaminated water supply. This leaves roads severely congested, creating frequent traffic bottlenecks and causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. (HT)

Encroachments have emerged as one of the most pressing concerns within local markets, where roadside vendors and shopkeepers have heavily occupied public pathways.

This leaves roads severely congested, creating frequent traffic bottlenecks and causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians.

“The encroachments have made the roads extremely congested. It becomes difficult for commuters to pass through, especially during busy hours. There is hardly any space left for vehicles to move freely,” said Rajesh, a commuter.

Adding to the administrative concerns, shopkeepers have flagged inadequate streetlighting, highlighting that several stretches remain plunged in darkness after sunset. They said poor illumination significantly compromises evening safety and movement.

“There are hardly any proper streetlights in this area. It becomes difficult to move around after sunset, and the authorities need to look into this issue,” said local shopkeeper Palwinder Singh.

Meanwhile, irregular sanitation, mounting heaps of garbage at the Daresi ground, and distressing complaints of dirty water supply have severely disrupted daily life.

“The garbage is not lifted properly, and dirty water also comes through the supply. These problems need to be addressed as they affect our daily lives,” shared Rabinder Mahajan, a local resident.

Area councillor Shallu Dawar said sanitation work had been temporarily disrupted due to festive leaves during Diwali and Bhai Dooj. She noted that sanitation workers had taken an additional two to three days of off-time, which impacted regular cleaning schedules, but assured that services would normalise immediately upon their return.

Addressing grievances concerning the contaminated water supply, Dawar urged affected residents to contact her directly, assuring them that she would personally investigate the issue and expedite corrective measures.

Repeated attempts made to contact Zone commissioner, Gurpal Singh could not elicit a response.