Ludhiana: Civil hospital sees over 120 cases of brawls on Holi

As the city celebrated Holi, the local civil hospital emergency witnessed 120 cases of medico legal reports (MLR) on Friday and around 63 on Saturday. Besides the cases of fights, the emergency also saw 19 cases of roadside accidents. The hospital, on regular days, sees only around 50 MLRs. (HT Photo)

The hospital emergency usually has only two emergency medical officers (EMOs) on duty, but on Holi, according to a hospital official, at least four EMOs were on duty.

“People usually party on the occasion of festivals. Many of them are intoxicated. In such situations, it is likely for them to get into altercations and brawls,” he said.

He noted that the cases involved a lot of head injuries and many had to be referred to advanced facilities for further care.

Police officials, before Holi, had said that at least 2,000 police personnel would be deployed in the city to ensure peaceful celebrations, adding that special check-posts would be set up at key intersections and marketplaces, and a strict challaning drive will be carried out against violators to maintain law and order.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Rupinder Singh had said that police teams would be deployed at all prime locations, including Sarabha Nagar market, Malhar Road, Ghumar Mandi, South City, Old City area, Haibowal, Jamalpur market, Chandigarh Road, Dugri, Ferozepur Road and Bharat Nagar Chowk.

He had added that traffic police would be stationed across the city to monitor reckless driving, drunk driving and triple riding.

Police had also issued a strict warning to the residents, urging them to celebrate responsibly and refrain from creating ruckus or engaging in hooliganism.

“Violators will face stern action. Anyone found indulging in hooliganism will not be spared. Residents can report any disturbance by calling 112. Police teams will respond immediately,” DCP Singh had said.

He had added that police would also be monitoring live closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from cameras installed under the Smart City project.