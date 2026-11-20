Following a series of inauguration ceremonies for infrastructure works under the Sikhya Kranti initiative, the education department’s plan to hold similar events for new computer installations has drawn criticism from government school teachers, who say such exercises waste valuable teaching time and divert focus from academics. In Ludhiana, 358 middle, high, and senior secondary schools will receive the computers. (HT File)

According to a department letter dated November 17, computers are being supplied to 2,004 government schools across Punjab. Schools have been directed to organise events between November 17 and December 18—inviting parents, school management committee members, panchayat representatives, and local dignitaries—to highlight the benefits of the new facility.

In Ludhiana, 358 middle, high, and senior secondary schools will receive the computers. High and senior secondary schools have been instructed to spend ₹2,000 each from their amalgamated funds for the events, while the directorate of school education (elementary) will cover expenses for middle schools.

Teachers, however, have questioned the need for repeated ceremonies for routine infrastructure upgrades, noting that many schools already possess computers.

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, said, “First, boundary walls and washrooms were inaugurated in the name of Sikhya Kranti, and now computer installations will also have inauguration ceremonies. Such exercises are unnecessary.”

Another teacher, requesting anonymity, pointed out that the events add to the workload of staff already grappling with vacancies, census work, and booth level officer (BLO) duties. “Teachers are already burdened with several responsibilities. Whenever such events are organised, their focus shifts from teaching to making arrangements for ceremonies,” the teacher said.

Deputy district education officer (secondary) Amandeep Singh said the computers have not yet arrived in Ludhiana. “The computers are expected to reach the district next week, after which the inauguration ceremonies will begin,” he said.