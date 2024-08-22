Ludhiana: Couple jumps before moving train with nine-year-old son

Strap: Reason behind suicide has not been ascertained yet; no suicide note found A couple along with their nine-year-old son ended their lives by jumping before a moving train at Ghungrana village in Ludhiana on Thursday afternoon. The reason behind the suicide has not been ascertained yet. (HT File)

A couple along with their nine-year-old son ended their lives by jumping before a moving train at Ghungrana village in Ludhiana on Thursday afternoon. The reason behind the suicide has not been ascertained yet.

According to the locals, the man, who used to install lifts in buildings, had indulged in a monetary dispute with some of his business associates, which could be the reason behind taking the extreme step.

The deceased, 32, along with his wife, 30, and nine-year-old son was living in Ghungrana village. On Thursday afternoon, he drove the car to the railway crossing. They parked the car near the railway track and jumped before a moving train. The locals noticed mutilated bodies and alerted the railway police.

The police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police sent the bodies to the civil hospital for the postmortem. A pall of gloom descended on the village as the news of three deaths reached there.

ASI Gurmel Singh, who is investigating the case, said no suicide note was found.

According to the villagers, the man’s elderly parents are living in the other portion of the house, while he along with his wife and son was living in the separate portion of the house. His father had already disowned him.

The villagers stated that the man was in the business of installing lifts in the buildings and malls. He had indulged in a dispute with some of his business associates over monetary issues. People used to visit his home over the dispute. It is suspected that he has taken the extreme step following the pressure created by the business associates.

The ASI said that the police are investigating to find out the reason behind the suicides. The police are also scanning mobile phones of the man and his wife.