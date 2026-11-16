Ludhiana court sentences Himachal man to 10 years in drug trafficking case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chandigarh Zonal Unit, has secured the conviction of a man in an interstate drug trafficking case involving the seizure of 16.470 kg of charas from a vehicle intercepted at Ladhowal Toll Plaza in Ludhiana. Accused was caught with 16.47 kg charas at Ladhowal Toll Plaza; court also slaps ₹1-lakh fine. (HT)

The special court, Ludhiana, pronounced the judgment on November 12, sentencing the accused to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. A copy of the judgment was made available on Sunday (November 15).

The convicted accused has been identified as Kayum Khan, alias Quem Khan, a resident of Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh.

According to the NCB, its team acted on specific intelligence and intercepted a mini truck at Ladhowal Toll Plaza. During a search of the vehicle, officials recovered 16.470 kg of charas concealed in its rear portion and arrested Kayum Khan, the driver. The seized contraband was subsequently sent to the Central Revenues Control Laboratory (CRCL), New Delhi, which confirmed it to be charas.

Pronouncing the verdict on Thursday, special court judge Ranjeev Kumar Vishisht convicted the accused under Section 20(b)(ii)(C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Alongside the 10-year prison term, the court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh. In case of default in payment, the accused will have to undergo an additional year of rigorous imprisonment. The court also ordered the confiscation of the mini truck used to transport the contraband under Section 60 of the NDPS Act.