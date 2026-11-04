Ludhiana cyclist helps state team smash 7-yr-old national record

A city cyclist was part of Punjab’s sub-junior girls’ team that won gold and broke a seven-year-old national record at the National Track Cycling Championships in Ranchi. Preeti Sha with coach Satwinder Singh. (HT Photo)

Preeti Sha of Ludhiana teamed up with Guntaas Sandhu of Patiala, Japneet Kaur of Amritsar and Palakpreet Kaur to clock 1 minute and 16 seconds in the team sprint event, setting a new national record. The achievement came at the 78th Senior, 55th Junior and 41st Sub-Junior National Track Cycling Championships being held at the cycling velodrome in Ranchi.

Sharing the details, Cycling Association of Punjab general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon said the team’s success was the result of consistent practice, coordination and disciplined preparation.

Kahlon said a special training camp for the Punjab team had been organised in Ludhiana ahead of the championships, where the cyclists trained under the supervision of their coaches. He said the record-breaking performance reflected the team’s hard work and systematic preparation.

Kahlon also praised chief coach Satwinder Singh, coaches Bhupinder Kumar and Ikwinder Singh, and women’s coach Harpreet Kaur for their role in preparing the team. He credited association president Charanjit Singh Dhaliwal and the management for encouraging the athletes.

Association treasurer BS Sudan and vice-president SP Singh congratulated the team, saying the gold medal and national record were a matter of pride for Punjab’s cycling fraternity. Several other association and Cycling Federation of India office-bearers, along with Olympian Gurjit Kaur, also congratulated the cyclists, their parents and coaches.