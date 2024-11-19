Ludhiana: Dense fog ahead as IMD issues orange alert

The city will receive dense fog in the next three to four days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for the district. Ludhiana will receive dense fog in the next three to four days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for the district. (HT File)

Ludhiana has been covered by a thick smog blanket since November 6, with most days recording zero sunshine hours. The condition has improved in the last two days.

Dr Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said fog would mostly be seen during the morning, evening and night hours. “Since the sky is now clear, we aren’t expecting much fog during the daytime,” she said.

Earlier, the city had experienced an above normal minimum temperature, with November 9-13 recording the record highest. However, the temperature now has come down, nearing the normal temperature. Dr Kingra informed that the minimum temperature on Tuesday was 10 degrees Celsius against a normal of 8 degrees Celsius. Earlier the difference was around 5-6 degrees.

She explained that the smog which covered the city didn’t allow the phenomenon of radiational cooling wherein the Earth releases heat in the night. The smog cover was not letting the heat escape. No rainfall is expected in the near future. “So farmers can irrigate their fields and sow wheat,” she added.

According to the IMD, the visibility during the dense fog varies between 50 meters and 200 meters.