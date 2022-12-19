Ludhiana: Dog squad sniffs out 3.3 lakh litre hooch along banks of Sutlej river

Under a special pilot project of the Punjab government, the excise department used sniffer dogs to detect illicit liquor and recovered 3.3 lakh-litre hootch from various locations along the banks of Sutlej river.

The sniffer dog squad has been trained at the Punjab Canine Training Institute. As many as 150 bottles of illicit liquor were also recovered from tubes and destroyed on the spot.

The team carried out the search operations within a 25 to 30 km radius of the Sutlej at villages including Gorsian, Kot Umra and Kul Gehna.

Deputy commissioner of Patiala zone, Paramjit Singh, who was part of the search team, said, “The objective of the operation was to check whether the dogs inducted into the squad were capable of detecting hootch. They were found to be effective.”

Excise officials said the hooch was recovered following a seven-hour long search operation. “The sniffer dogs proved to be an asset. The terrain was difficult, but the dogs immediately detected the hootch,” they said.