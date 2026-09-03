Ludhiana: Don’t panic over swine flu, stay alert, says civil surgeon

With awareness being raised about swine flu (H1N1) among residents, civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur on Thursday urged people not to panic but remain alert, follow precautionary measures and seek medical advice promptly if symptoms appear.

Those feeling unwell should stay at home and minimise contact with others, the doctor said. (HT File)

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She said swine flu is a viral illness and its symptoms can resemble those of the common cold. These may include fever, runny nose, cough, sore throat and body aches, while some people may also experience difficulty in breathing. She advised residents not to ignore such symptoms and contact their nearest health centre or doctor for medical advice.

Dr Ramandeep Kaur said maintaining personal hygiene and cleanliness was important in preventing the spread of the infection. She advised people to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Where soap and water are not available, an alcohol-based hand sanitiser can be used.

She also advised people to cover their mouth and nose with a handkerchief or their elbow while coughing or sneezing and dispose of used tissues in a dustbin. Those feeling unwell should stay at home and minimise contact with others, she said.

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{{^usCountry}} The civil surgeon also advised residents to avoid crowded places, fairs and public gatherings while unwell and limit close physical contact with people suffering from cold or cough. People should also avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth without washing their hands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civil surgeon also advised residents to avoid crowded places, fairs and public gatherings while unwell and limit close physical contact with people suffering from cold or cough. People should also avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth without washing their hands. {{/usCountry}}

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She advised residents to maintain a healthy routine by drinking plenty of water, eating a nutritious and balanced diet, getting adequate sleep and engaging in regular light exercise. Consumption of fruits and vegetables was also advised as part of a healthy diet.

Dr Ramandeep Kaur particularly cautioned residents against self-medication and taking medicines without consulting a doctor. She said seeking timely medical advice was important when symptoms appeared.

Appealing to residents to remain vigilant, she said precautionary measures, personal hygiene and timely medical attention could help prevent the spread of swine flu.

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State dengue team finds larvae in two containers

A team of the state health department reviewing dengue prevention and surveillance activities in Ludhiana on Thursday found dengue larvae in two containers during a field survey in Rajesh Nagar, Ward 92, and Ayali Khurd. Necessary action was taken, said civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur. The team also inspected the district malaria laboratory and Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) laboratory at the civil hospital to review dengue surveillance, testing and prevention measures. Dr Ramandeep Kaur urged residents to prevent water stagnation and regularly clean coolers, flower pots, refrigerator trays, old tyres and other containers where water can collect. She stressed that public cooperation was crucial to prevent mosquito breeding and control dengue.

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